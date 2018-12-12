BC, Addazio agree to two-year extension

Boston College and men’s football coach Steve Addazio agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2022, the school announced Tuesday.

Addazio is in his sixth season with the Eagles (7-5), who are headed to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas to face 25th-ranked Boise State on Dec. 26. The Eagles are in a bowl game for the fifth time in his tenure.

“While all of us wish our regular season in football had ended with more victories, we took important steps in the right direction this year: returning to the national rankings for the first time since 2008, capturing the nation’s attention with ESPN’s College GameDay on-campus, being in the running for the conference championship in November and playing in another postseason bowl,” Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement.

“Steve and I are committed to taking the next steps to enhance competitive excellence in Boston College football.”

Boston College is 38-38 (18-30 in the ACC) under Addazio, 59, who had two years left on his contract before the extension.

—Field Level Media