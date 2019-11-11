Boise State's Harsin earns extension with win

FILE PHOTO: Oct 12, 2019; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin watches from the sidelines during the second half at Albertsons Stadium versus the Hawaii Warriors. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin earned a one-year contract extension after his team’s 20-17 overtime win against Wyoming on Saturday night.

Under the terms of his contract, Harsin receives the extension each season in which the team wins eight games. The Broncos are 8-1.

The extension adds $2.25 million to his contract, which now expires Jan. 10, 2025, USA Today reported.

The 43-year-old Harsin, a former Boise State quarterback, is in his sixth season as head coach. He was offensive coordinator under former coach Chris Petersen for five seasons, then spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas before becoming head coach at Arkansas State in 2013.

He posted a 7-5 record in one season at Arkansas State and is 60-16 at Boise State.

—Field Level Media