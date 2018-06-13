Report: NCAA to add three more bowls for 2020

The NCAA will reportedly announce that it will add three bowl games for the 2020 season after the NCAA Football Oversight Committee signed off on the additions.\

Chicago and Myrtle Beach, S.C. are expected to be named as two of the locations, with the Chicago game being played at Wrigley Field, according to former ESPN college football insider Brett McMurphy.

The game at Wrigley Field would pit a Big Ten team against an ACC team, per the report.

A third location was not as clear, with several sites vying for a potential game.

The move would bring the total number of bowl games to 43, which would mean 65 percent of FBS schools would play in bowl games.

The NCAA is also expected to give an updated outline on the maximum number of teams each conference can send to bowl games, based on the average number of teams each conference has sent in the past four years.

—Field Level Media