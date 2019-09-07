Cincinnati S McDonald collapses on field vs. Ohio State

Sep 7, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Kyriq McDonald (26) is taken form the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed and appeared to go into convulsions in the middle of a play during the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The majority of the Bearcats’ team gathered near midfield around the 6-foot, 202-pound McDonald, who remained on the turf for nearly five minutes while receiving attention from both Cincinnati and Ohio State medical personnel.

McDonald was able to sit up with assistance before being carted off the field.

The game was stopped for approximately 10 minutes.

McDonald’s mother told ABC/ESPN field reporter Allison Williams in the tunnel that her son has a history of seizures, including one on the sideline while enrolled at Alabama during the national championship game in 2018.

A Cincinnati spokesperson said McDonald was alert and under the supervision of the Bearcats’ medical staff. Williams reported that he would be taken to Ohio State University Hospital as a precaution.

McDonald collected seven tackles in 11 games for the Crimson Tide last season as a redshirt freshman before transferring and receiving an immediate eligibility waiver by the NCAA.

