Clemson claims nearly half of preseason All-ACC team

FILE PHOTO: Apr 6, 2019; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the first half of the spring game at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports - 12486735

In ACC football, there is Clemson and everybody else.

The defending national champion Tigers are expected to be so dominant in the Atlantic Coast Conference that nearly half of the preseason all-conference team is from Clemson, according to voting from 173 media members who were credentialed for last week’s media days in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson placed 13 players on the 27-player preseason All-ACC team, announced Tuesday.

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence was tabbed as the preseason Player of the Year.

The Tigers have eight of the 13 players picked on offense, including running back Travis Etienne, wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, and offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson, Gage Cervenka and Sean Pollard.

Defensive players selected from Clemson are end Xavier Thomas, tackle Nyles Pinckney, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Tanner Muse.

Clemson received 171 of the 173 first-place votes to win the Atlantic Division — Syracuse got the other two — while Virginia (82) edged Miami (55) as the favorite in the Coastal.

—Field Level Media