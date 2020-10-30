QB Lawrence positive for COVID-19, out for No. 1 Clemson

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of top-ranked Clemson tested positive for the coronavirus, which will force him to miss the Tigers’ Saturday home game against Boston College.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 24, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during their game in the second half against Syracuse at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed the news Thursday.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College.

“While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Per the Atlantic Coast Conference’s guidelines for players who test positive for coronavirus, Lawrence is required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days before being allowed to return to practice, barring any other lingering symptoms. The school’s announcement of Lawrence’s positive test comes nine days before Clemson’s game at No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7, although the statement did not say specifically when Lawrence’s positive test was taken.

The rules set forth by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to isolate for at least 10 days after the test before returning to practice, assuming they are no longer showing symptoms.

Lawrence has started every game for Clemson since arriving on campus as a freshman in 2018, when he led the Tigers to a national championship. Clemson’s record under Lawrence is 35-1.

Now a junior, Lawrence has continued his dominant play on the field this season. The right-handed thrower has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards (fifth in the FBS) with 17 touchdown passes (tied for 2nd) and just two interceptions.

Behind Lawrence on the depth chart is true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who has completed 12 of 19 passes for 102 yards in mop-up duty this season.

