Clemson defensive coordinator Venables agrees to $11.6 million contract

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables agreed to a five-year, $11.6 million contract, pending approval by the university board of trustees.

Venables would become the second-highest-paid college football assistant coach, trailing LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda (four years, $10 million).

Venables, 47, would make $2 million annually, plus a $200,000 retention bonus in the first two years and a $400,000 retention bonus in the final three years.

Since arriving at Clemson in 2012, the Tigers have won at least 10 games each season. In 2016, Venables won the Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Clemson also has one of the highest-paid strength coaches in college sports. Joey Batson makes $450,000 annually.

In August 2017, head coach Dabo Swinney signed an eight-year, $54 million contract.

