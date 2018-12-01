Report: Colorado to hire Georgia DC Tucker

FILE PHOTO: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mel Tucker walks the sidelines in the second half of their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is expected to be named the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Tucker and the No. 4 Bulldogs take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game on Saturday. According to multiple reports, Colorado is expected to make an announcement soon after.

Tucker, 46, joined the Bulldogs three seasons ago from Alabama, where he worked with current Georgia coach Kirby Smart. He also has been linked to openings at Louisville and North Carolina.

He also spent nine seasons as an NFL assistant and coordinator and briefly served as interim coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired in mid-November after the Buffaloes lost their sixth straight game, falling to Utah 30-7 in their home finale.

MacIntyre went 30-44 during his six seasons with the Buffaloes.

Colorado (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12) opened this season with five straight wins, but a loss in the season finale vs. Cal ended any chance of a bowl game appearance.

