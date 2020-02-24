Colorado State K Camper arrested for suspicion of DUI

FILE PHOTO: Sep 14, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Colorado State Rams kicker Cayden Camper (95) celebrates after making a 46 year field goal against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State kicker Cayden Camper was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving or driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

According to The Coloradoan, Fort Collins police stopped the 19-year-old early Sunday morning and booked him into the Larimer County Jail. No other details were released.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

As a freshman walk-on for the Rams in 2019, Camper made 7 of 13 field goals and all 18 extra-point attempts. He booted a 50-yard field goal against UNLV on Nov. 2.

A Colorado State football spokesperson said the program “is aware of the situation and are currently gathering more information.”

—Field Level Media