FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 11, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Duke turns to Harris after injury to quarterback Jones

2 Min Read

Junior quarterback Quentin Harris will get the call for his first career start when Duke visits Baylor on Saturday.

Harris’ promotion comes after junior Daniel Jones suffered a broken left collarbone in last Saturday’s victory over Northwestern.

Harris has big shoes to fill as Jones was in his third season as a starter as well as a team captain.

Jones also was in the midst of a big game against Northwestern, with three touchdown passes before being crushed by a blind-side hit in the second half. He underwent surgery on Sunday and is out indefinitely.

“It’s only deflating because we hurt for Daniel, but it’s not a lack of confidence in Quentin — we don’t feel we’re going to have a drop-off,” senior receiver Johnathan Lloyd told reporters Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to do the same things we’ve been doing. Quentin has to play a different role. He’s the guy.”

Harris has thrown 15 passes — he completed both throws against Northwestern — with one career touchdown pass. He has spelled Jones in the past to bring a running element to the offense, and he has 104 career rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.

Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe said Harris has a handle on things.

“Quentin Harris knows this offense,” Cutcliffe said.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.