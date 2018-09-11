Duke turns to Harris after injury to quarterback Jones

Junior quarterback Quentin Harris will get the call for his first career start when Duke visits Baylor on Saturday.

Harris’ promotion comes after junior Daniel Jones suffered a broken left collarbone in last Saturday’s victory over Northwestern.

Harris has big shoes to fill as Jones was in his third season as a starter as well as a team captain.

Jones also was in the midst of a big game against Northwestern, with three touchdown passes before being crushed by a blind-side hit in the second half. He underwent surgery on Sunday and is out indefinitely.

“It’s only deflating because we hurt for Daniel, but it’s not a lack of confidence in Quentin — we don’t feel we’re going to have a drop-off,” senior receiver Johnathan Lloyd told reporters Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to do the same things we’ve been doing. Quentin has to play a different role. He’s the guy.”

Harris has thrown 15 passes — he completed both throws against Northwestern — with one career touchdown pass. He has spelled Jones in the past to bring a running element to the offense, and he has 104 career rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.

Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe said Harris has a handle on things.

“Quentin Harris knows this offense,” Cutcliffe said.

