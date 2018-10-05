Duquesne player dies after leaping from 16th floor

Duquesne running back Marquis Brown died Thursday night after injuries suffered when he allegedly jumped from a 16th-floor window at a campus residence hall.

University president Ken Gormley informed students and faculty of the tragedy in a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page on Friday. In the message, Gormley alleged that Brown leaped from a window at Brottier Hall “after campus police arrived in response to a reported disturbance.”

Per Gormley’s statement, Brown died after being taken to Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

According to USA Today, the Pittsburgh Police Department confirmed details of Brown’s death without naming the victim and said an investigation is under way.

Brown, a junior academically but a redshirt sophomore on the football team, saw action for the first time in the team’s second game earlier this season, a 45-0 win over Lock Haven. Brown rushed three times for seven yards.

Per the university president, Brown was a liberal arts major and graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.

Duquesne’s football team (3-2) is scheduled to begin conference play at home against Bryant on Saturday afternoon. Gormley said that grief counselors are being made available for students and a memorial service for Brown would be planned on campus, likely Sunday evening.

Gormley’s full statement reads:

“Dear Members of the Duquesne Community,

“It is with great sadness that I report that we had a tragedy on campus last night, at approximately 10:30 p.m. A student athlete on the University’s football team, Marquis Brown, a junior from Washington, D.C. in the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts, jumped out of a 16th floor window of Brottier Hall after campus police arrived in response to a reported disturbance. Marquis was taken to Mercy Hospital where he later died. His family has arrived and is coping with this tragedy.

“Members of the University leadership team, staff, counselors, priests and Campus Ministry were engaged throughout the night, helping students deal with these tragic events. There was also an opportunity for students to gather in the Chapel on campus for prayer, and many did so. University staff are continuing to assist in every way possible. Counselors have been made available at our Counseling and Wellbeing Center for any student, faculty or staff member in need of support. Spiritan Campus Ministry staff has also been made available. Additionally, counselors are reaching out to students around the campus.

“A Memorial Service for Marquis is being planned on campus, likely on Sunday evening. Further information will be sent to you as it is available. Please join me in praying for Marquis, his family, and his many friends and teammates during this time of great sadness for the entire campus community. May he rest in peace.

“Sincerely, President Ken Gormley”

—Field Level Media