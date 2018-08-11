Ex-Florida AD Foley declines to discuss Zach Smith case

Former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley is not talking about what, if anything, he knew about the domestic violence arrest of former football assistant coach Zach Smith in 2009.

Smith worked for Urban Meyer, who coached Florida from 2005-10, at the time.

The Associated Press asked Florida to reveal how Meyer and the athletic department dealt with Smith’s 2009 arrest. A university spokesman said Foley, now the emeritus AD, declined to comment.

Smith and his wife, Courtney, divorced in 2016 after a tumultuous marriage.

Now the coach at Ohio State, Meyer was place on paid leave last week while an investigative committee works to determine what he knew about accusations later made against Zach Smith and what actions he took. Smith served as the wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes until he was fired July 24 after his ex-wife pursued a restraining order against him.

At Big Ten media days last month, Meyer failed to disclose that he knew about a subsequent domestic violence dispute between the Smiths in 2015. He later admitted he knew about the situation but said he was caught off guard when reporters questioned him about it and admitted lying that he wasn’t aware of it.

Meyer subsequently issued a statement last week that said he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

Zach Smith has never faced criminal charges.

