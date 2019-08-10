Sports News
August 10, 2019 / 11:42 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Reports: Gators dismiss DB Huggins

1 Min Read

Florida sophomore defensive back John Huggins has been dismissed from the team, a school spokesman confirmed to multiple media outlets Saturday.

Huggins was accused of choking a female tutor on campus last October, according to school records released last week, although he was not charged with a crime.

Huggins has not been in camp with the Gators, although coach Dan Mullen said it wasn’t related to the incident last fall. A spokesman said Huggins’ absence was due to a “family issue,” according to the Orlando Sentinel, which was the first to report the dismissal.

Huggins was touted as having a breakthrough spring after playing in eight games last season as a reserve in the secondary and on special teams. He made three tackles, including one for loss, and intercepted a pass.

He was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below