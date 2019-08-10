Reports: Gators dismiss DB Huggins

Florida sophomore defensive back John Huggins has been dismissed from the team, a school spokesman confirmed to multiple media outlets Saturday.

Huggins was accused of choking a female tutor on campus last October, according to school records released last week, although he was not charged with a crime.

Huggins has not been in camp with the Gators, although coach Dan Mullen said it wasn’t related to the incident last fall. A spokesman said Huggins’ absence was due to a “family issue,” according to the Orlando Sentinel, which was the first to report the dismissal.

Huggins was touted as having a breakthrough spring after playing in eight games last season as a reserve in the secondary and on special teams. He made three tackles, including one for loss, and intercepted a pass.

He was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class.

