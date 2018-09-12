Hurricane Florence continues to shuffle football schedule

The looming arrival of Hurricane Florence led to more shuffling off the college football schedule on Wednesday.

Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the east coast of the United States, September 10, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

With the Category 4 storm approaching Virginia and the Carolinas, more than 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate, and a number of games in the area have been postponed.

On Wednesday, Richmond moved its scheduled home game against St. Francis to the visitor’s field in Pennsylvania. The game was to be played Saturday at Richmond but now will be played Thursday at 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State also was postponed with the schools looking at dates to reschedule. That game had been scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C., which is about 400 miles away from the state’s Atlantic Coast.

Also moved were Robert Morris at James Madison, from Saturday to Thursday at 7 p.m., and Campbell at Coastal Carolina, switched from Saturday to Wednesday at 2 p.m. The site shifted from Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., to Campbell.

Guilford and Davidson has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.; North Carolina Central and South Carolina State will play Nov. 24; Norfolk State at Liberty was postponed to Dec. 1; and Charleston Southern will play at The Citadel on Nov. 29.

Postponed with no reschedule date was Elon at William & Mary, and Tennessee State at Hampton was canceled.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the following games had either been postponed or moved: West Virginia at North Carolina State; Central Florida at North Carolina; Virginia Tech-Eastern Carolina; Boston College at Wake Forest; and Ohio at Virginia.

—Field Level Media