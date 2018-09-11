Hurricane plans discussed on Virginia, Carolina coasts

Games at Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Clemson, among others, are in jeopardy of being postponed or relocated as Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the east coast of the United States, September 10, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Coastal Virginia and the Carolinas are bracing for impact of what was elevated Tuesday to a Category 4 Hurricane.

A decision is expected by late Tuesday on whether to move forward with the Atlantic Coast Conference game scheduled to be played at Wake Forest on Thursday night against Boston College. The game could be rescheduled, canceled or relocated.

“All these things are in discussion at this point,” said Boston College coach Steve Addazio.

South Carolina and Clemson are scheduled for home games Saturday.

North Carolina and North Carolina State — which plays host to No. 14 West Virginia — are also on the docket for Saturday games.

“I know they’ve been constantly meeting about the hurricane,” Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora said. “The main concern is for the safety of the fans and the safety of the people who work in the stadium and the safety of the players, so I know the university will do what’s right. I don’t doubt that, and I’ll go along with whatever they decide.”

Hurricane models project landfall by Thursday, but some expect the storm to hit North Carolina and others project a dramatic rotation north, bringing heavy rain to the Carolinas and high winds and potential for a disastrous flood incident to Virginia and West Virginia.

East Carolina University canceled classes for the rest of the week. The Pirates are scheduled to visit Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“It’s important to get the notion across to the team that they can’t worry or assume anything,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen, and we have no control over that. We have to worry about the things we can control.”