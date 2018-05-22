Report: Florida State suspends offensive lineman Ball

Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball has been suspended by the university following an investigation into his conduct, according to multiple reports.

Ball was accused of abuse last fall by former girlfriend Sandra Sellers, who sought a protective order against him. A joint resolution ordering Ball to stay away from where Sellers lives and places she frequents was reached in November.

The length of his suspension was not immediately known, but Sellers reportedly posted about the ruling on Facebook. The post included some reported details of the discipline from the university, including that Ball will be on disciplinary probation effective spring semester in 2019 through spring semester 2020. That would put his status for the football team next season in question.

Ball was not charged with any crimes and a resolution was reached following a civil hearing after Sellers detailed in a sworn petition 11 incidents of claimed abuse over an 18-month period. That led to the university inquiry.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ball has been ordered to stay at least 500 feet from Sellers’ residence in Tallahassee, her parents’ residence, her church, her job, and Tallahassee Community College.

Ball started nine games at left tackle for the Seminoles last season as a redshirt freshman and was expected to enter fall camp as the starter at right tackle. Fifth-year senior Derrick Kelly would likely get the first shot at replacing Ball if he is unavailable for the 2018 season, with Jauan Williams and Mike Arnold also in the mix.

—Field Level Media