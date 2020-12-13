Report: Ex-UCF QB Milton transferring to Florida State

FILE PHOTO: Nov 14, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Injured UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) walks onto the field before the game against the Temple Owls during the second half at the Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Former Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton announced Sunday that he is transferring to Florida State.

Milton will compete for the starting job with the Seminoles, who play about 3 1/2 hours north of his former campus in Orlando, Fla. He started for three years at UCF but spent this season recovering from ligament, nerve and artery damage to his right knee.

Florida State quickly won over Milton, who announced last week that he intended to transfer.

“You see Florida State, the garnet and gold, it speaks for itself,” Milton said to ESPN. “The notoriety the people that have come through there, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, it speaks for itself. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. It’s something I don’t take for granted, especially what I’ve been through the past two years. It’s a very special opportunity, and I feel like we can get that thing turned around in the near future.”

Florida State is 3-6 this season as it prepares for its season finale against Wake Forest.

Milton said he thought he could be part of a turnaround with the Seminoles. He threw for 8,683 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions during three seasons with the Knights.

“It’s something that really excites me, and I know they’ve got great players,” Milton said. “They’re trying to figure out how to win and they had a good win against Duke on Saturday, but I feel like I can bring some experience to some of those young cats and be a good teammate and hopefully get the ball rolling there.”

--Field Level Media