Georgia Tech DT Adams dies at 21

Brandon Adams, a defensive tackle at Georgia Tech, passed away Saturday in Atlanta, the school announced Sunday. He was 21.

No cause of death was released.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family,” Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon’s family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Ranked as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2016 by the 247Sports composite, Adams attended Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. At Georgia Tech, he majored in business administration and aspired to be a CEO, according to his school biography. He interned last summer at the Georgia Tech Research Institute.

In three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he played in 33 games. Last season, he played 13 games at nose tackle and had 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, 12 solo tackles and two forced fumbles, all career highs.

In Saturday’s editions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an article that named him a player to watch in spring practices, which begin Tuesday.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins, who was hired in December. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader.”

