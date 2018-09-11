Georgia Tech running back Benson (knee) out for season

Georgia Tech junior running back KirVonte Benson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson said at a press conference.

Benson will undergo surgery next week. Johnson didn’t detail the nature of the injury but said the MRI exam results came back Tuesday and displayed it was a season-ending ailment.

Benson was injured in last Saturday’s loss to South Florida.

“I feel terrible for him because he worked hard, but he’ll be back,” Johnson said. “He’s a strong kid and he’ll work hard. He’s undergone that before. He had it happen in high school, so hopefully he’ll be back.”

Benson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees as a senior at Marietta (Ga.) High, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Benson rushed for 1,053 yards and six touchdowns while earning second-team All-ACC honors in 2017. He had 116 yards and two scores on 15 carries this season before the injury in Georgia Tech’s second game.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Mason is the likely feature back when the Yellow Jackets visit Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has 180 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

—Field Level Media