January 1, 2020 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Death of Georgia Tech recruit hit by train ruled a suicide

1 Min Read

The death of a Georgia Tech football recruit who was struck by a freight train was ruled a suicide by the Broward County (Fla.) medical examiner’s office, according to multiple reports.

Bryce Gowdy, 17, died early Monday in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Fla.

A wide receiver, Gowdy signed with the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 18 and was due to enroll at the Atlanta campus next week after finishing his high school classes a semester early.

The medical examiner’s office ruled on Tuesday that the manner of death was suicide and the cause was blunt force injuries.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back who helped his Deerfield Beach High School team reach the state semifinals this year. He was rated as a four-star prospect.

—Field Level Media

