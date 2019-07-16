Georgia QB Mathis back with team after brain surgery

Apr 20, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D'Wan Mathis (2) passes during the Georgia spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis is on the mend from May brain surgery to remove a cyst, coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

“D’Wan is back in classes, he’s back in workouts, he’s doing a really good job for us,” Smart said.

Mathis took part in spring drills and in the G-Day spring game but then told team medical staff he was experiencing headaches. Georgia medical director Ron Courson recognized the symptoms and got Mathis to the hospital, where an MRI showed fluid around his brain. He had surgery hours later on May 23.

“We thank God for Ron Courson’s expertise and his medical team, because without them I don’t think all of this would have been possible for D’Wan,” Terence Mathis, the quarterback’s father, told DawgNation earlier this month. “I believe Georgia saved my son’s life.”

Doctors have given Mathis the go-ahead to run and lift weights, but he hasn’t been cleared for contact.

“As far as putting a date on his exact return where he’s 100 percent, I don’t know what that’s going to be,” Smart said. “I can’t even speculate right now with the surgery he had. We’re certainly going to be very cautious.”

Junior quarterback Jake Fromm is entrenched as the Bulldogs’ starter, and redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett is expected to serve as his backup.

Georgia opens the season on Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt.

—Field Level Media