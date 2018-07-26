Ohio State's Campbell, South Carolina's Samuel headline Hornung Award watch list

More than 40 college football players were named Thursday to the watch list for the 2018 Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the player deemed to be the most versatile in the sport.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 25, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) congratulates quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) for scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The watch list consists of 14 seniors, 19 juniors and 10 sophomores. The ACC leads the conferences with six players, followed by the Big Ten and the SEC with five players each.

Players on the watch list accounted for 11,109 rushing yards, 14,601 receiving yards, 19,281 kickoff return yards, 2,861 punt return yards and 294 total tackles in 2017. Parris Campbell of Ohio State, Mecole Hardman of Georgia, Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan and Deebo Samuel of South Carolina are among the most notable players on the list.

Saquon Barkley of Penn State won the award in 2017. The New York Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. The six most recent winners were NFL first round draft picks.

The award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission in the name of Hornung, a native of the city who played for the Green Bay Packers. Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.”

2018 Watch List Selections

Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky

Tony Brooks-James, Oregon

Brittain Brown, Duke

Shun Brown, Arizona

Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Andrew Clair, Bowling Green

Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Keion Davis, Marshall

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Greg Dortch, Wake Forest

Malik Dunner, Ball State

Kaden Elliss, Idaho

Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe

Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Isaiah Harper, Old Dominion

N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Jason Huntley, New Mexico State

Andy Isabella, UMass

Ty Johnson, Maryland

Diontae Johnson, Toledo

Marcus Jones, Troy

Austin Kafentzis, BYU

McLane Mannix, Nevada

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

Malcolm Perry, Navy

Tony Pollard, Memphis

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, UNC

Joe Reed, Virginia

Sean Riley, Syracuse

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Marcus Simms, West Virginia

Kelvin Smith, North Texas

Rodney Smith, Minnesota

JD Spielman, Nebraska

Deddrick Thomas, Mississippi State

KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Kell Walker, Army

Michael Walker, Boston College

Juwan Washington, San Diego State

Braeden West, SMU

Avery Williams, Boise State

Isaiah Wright, Temple

—Field Level Media