Ohio State's Campbell, South Carolina's Samuel headline Hornung Award watch list

More than 40 college football players were named Thursday to the watch list for the 2018 Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the player deemed to be the most versatile in the sport.
The watch list consists of 14 seniors, 19 juniors and 10 sophomores. The ACC leads the conferences with six players, followed by the Big Ten and the SEC with five players each.
Players on the watch list accounted for 11,109 rushing yards, 14,601 receiving yards, 19,281 kickoff return yards, 2,861 punt return yards and 294 total tackles in 2017. Parris Campbell of Ohio State, Mecole Hardman of Georgia, Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan and Deebo Samuel of South Carolina are among the most notable players on the list.
Saquon Barkley of Penn State won the award in 2017. The New York Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. The six most recent winners were NFL first round draft picks.
The award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission in the name of Hornung, a native of the city who played for the Green Bay Packers. Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.”
2018 Watch List Selections
Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky
Tony Brooks-James, Oregon
Brittain Brown, Duke
Shun Brown, Arizona
Parris Campbell, Ohio State
Andrew Clair, Bowling Green
Ashtyn Davis, Cal
Keion Davis, Marshall
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Greg Dortch, Wake Forest
Malik Dunner, Ball State
Kaden Elliss, Idaho
Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe
Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Isaiah Harper, Old Dominion
N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
Darnay Holmes, UCLA
Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
Andy Isabella, UMass
Ty Johnson, Maryland
Diontae Johnson, Toledo
Marcus Jones, Troy
Austin Kafentzis, BYU
McLane Mannix, Nevada
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
Malcolm Perry, Navy
Tony Pollard, Memphis
Anthony Ratliff-Williams, UNC
Joe Reed, Virginia
Sean Riley, Syracuse
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Marcus Simms, West Virginia
Kelvin Smith, North Texas
Rodney Smith, Minnesota
JD Spielman, Nebraska
Deddrick Thomas, Mississippi State
KaVontae Turpin, TCU
Kell Walker, Army
Michael Walker, Boston College
Juwan Washington, San Diego State
Braeden West, SMU
Avery Williams, Boise State
Isaiah Wright, Temple
—Field Level Media