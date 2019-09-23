Houston QB King leaning toward leaving program

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King (4) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is weighing his options and could take advantage of the NCAA’s new four-game redshirt rule, opting out of his senior season with the Cougars with the intent to redshirt and transfer, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday.

King, who has six passing touchdowns and six rushing scores this season, told FOX-KRIV 26 in Houston that “a bunch of other guys” are considering the redshirt/transfer option as well.

The NCAA created the new four-game redshirt rule last year and King’s father, Mark Berman, told the television station that his son does intend to leave the program.

“It’s the best decision for him at this point,” Berman said. “Very, very tough (decision). He’s got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered and do what’s best for you.”

King has been an offensive force for a Houston team that opened with a disappointing 1-3 record. The Cougars fell 38-31 on Thursday after a last-second touchdown by Tulane. King passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns in that game and also gained 125 yards on the ground with another score.

The Manvel, Texas, native has passed for 663 yards and six TDs this season, while also rushing for 312 yards and six more TDs. Thursday’s game was his 15th consecutive with a passing and rushing TD, breaking the record set by Florida’s Tim Tebow.

—Field Level Media