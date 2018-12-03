Kentucky receiver accused of assaulting girlfriend

Kentucky wide receiver Zy’Aire Hughes was arrested over the weekend and accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Police arrested the sophomore at an apartment near the Lexington campus at 4:19 a.m. Sunday. According to an arrest report obtained by the Courier Journal, Hughes “intentionally caused physical injury to his girlfriend.” The woman had bruising and fresh scratches, the newspaper reported.

Hughes was charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

“We’re aware of the situation,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “We’re in the process of gathering information. Proper behavior is an expectation of our program and we will address this as the facts are determined.”

Hughes played in seven games this season and gained 63 yards on two touches, including a 49-yard touchdown on a 49-yard trick play against Murray State on Sept. 15.

The 14th-ranked Wildcats (9-3) finish their season in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against No. 12 Penn State (9-3).

—Field Level Media