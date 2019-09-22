LSU WR Marshall undergoes foot surgery

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) makes a touchdown reception against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Cortes-USA TODAY Sports

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall underwent surgery Sunday morning for a reported fractured foot, suffered during Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt.

“Surgery went well. I’m good, be back soon. God get all the glory,” he tweeted Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore will be out a few weeks, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Marshall left in the second half of the Tigers’ 66-38 victory at Vanderbilt and was later on the sideline using crutches with a boot on his left foot. He had four catches for 75 yards, giving him 20 receptions for 304 yards and a team-best six touchdowns for an LSU passing attack that ranks second in the nation at 431.8 yards per game.

No. 4 LSU is off this week before a pair of home games — against Utah State (Oct. 5) and No. 9 Florida (Oct. 12).

—Field Level Media