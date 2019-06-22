LSU football draws NCAA scrutiny over booster's payment

The NCAA is looking into the LSU football program because of a $180,000 payment made to the father of a former player, according to a report.

The school confirmed to Yahoo Sports that it is cooperating with the NCAA in an “ongoing inquiry” into the payment made by LSU booster John Paul Funes to James Alexander, whose son, Vadal, was a standout offensive lineman for the Tigers from 2012-15.

Funes pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling more than $550,000 from Our Lady of the Lake Foundation for his personal use. He was president of the foundation.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, which cited federal documents, James Alexander received the payout from Funes, who used the foundation funds. The NCAA’s investigation has been limited as the case played out in the federal courts.

“LSU was made aware of specific allegations by Our Lady of the Lake officials in late 2018 and made that information immediately available to the NCAA,” said Robert Munson, LSU’s senior associate athletic director. “As this is an ongoing inquiry, LSU will have no further comment at this time.”

LSU is already being scrutinized by the NCAA. Men’s basketball coach Will Wade has been linked to the NCAA corruption scandal and was suspended earlier this year for his failure to meet with school officials about his ties to aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.

Wade finally met with school and NCAA officials and was reinstated in April after missing more than a month.

—Field Level Media