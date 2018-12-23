Two LSU players questioned after fatal shooting

Two LSU players were taken into custody for questioning Saturday after a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

The shooting victim was found in the back seat of a truck, Baton Rouge police told The Advocate of Baton Rouge, the entity that first reported the shooting.

Sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of the football players taken in for questioning, according to NOLA.com, The Advocate, ESPN.com and Sports Illustrated. The other player was redshirt freshman linebacker Jared Small, according to SI.

Baton Rouge police told SI that both players were released without charges.

Police told media outlets that the victim was not an LSU athlete. The football players called 911 after the shooting and waited at the scene for police to show up.

A motive wasn’t immediately known. SI reported that authorities are investigating whether the incident involved self defense.

LSU officials acknowledged that there were athletes from the school involved in an incident.

“We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. “Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately.”

Edwards-Helaire is LSU’s second-leading rusher with 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Tigers face Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

