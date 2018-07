Tyrone Moss, who was an all-conference running back at Miami (Fla.), died Thursday night at age 33, the school announced Friday.

Moss was dealing with a medical issue according to his high school football coach, Steve Davis, in a report by The Sun-Sentinel.

Moss was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference running back in 2005 and totaled 1,942 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career with the Hurricanes.

Moss was a Parade All-American in Broward County.

—Field Level Media