Neck injury ends career of Miami WR Richards

Miami receiver Ahmmon Richards is done playing football because of a “disabling neck injury,” the school announced Sunday.

Sep 2, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) has a pass broken up by LSU Tigers cornerback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Richards, a junior, hasn’t played since injuring a knee in the season opener against LSU. The university hasn’t revealed when the neck injury occurred.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the university’s athletic training and medical staffs for diagnosing this injury, and to the football coaches and staff for always putting my health first,” Richards said in a school-issued statement. “I plan to continue working towards my degree at UM and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

Richards caught 74 passes for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games for the Hurricanes. He was a freshman All-American in 2016 when he had 49 receptions for 934 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He broke school legend Michael Irvin’s mark for most receiving yards by a freshman.

Richards struggled as a sophomore because of various injuries but had 24 catches for 439 yards and three scores.

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said the decision for Richards not to play again is the right one.

“While we share in Ahmmon’s disappointment that his football career is over, his health must be the top priority,” Richt said in the statement. “Ahmmon will remain on full scholarship and we will continue to support him as a member of the Hurricanes family.”

