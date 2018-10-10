Miami reveals four-game suspension for backup quarterback Weldon

University of Miami third-string quarterback Cade Weldon has three games left on a four-game suspension levied for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the school announced Tuesday.

The punishment began last weekend with the Hurricanes’ 28-27 win over Florida State. Weldon, a freshman from Tampa, Fla., also will miss games this Saturday at Virginia, Oct. 26 at Boston College and Nov. 2 vs. Duke.

“We have certain standards around here,” Miami coach Mark Richt said at a Tuesday press conference. “If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do and how you’re supposed to do it, there will be consequences. But we love Cade. ...

“There’s the punitive damage of games not being able to be a part of, and there will be some early morning fun. But there will also be counseling. And we’ll hug him and love him and once he handles his discipline like a man, then he’ll be in good standing and we’ll move on.”

Asked whether he thinks issuing suspensions could prompt players to transfer, Richt said, “You can’t worry about that. You just can’t get tired of doing things right and doing things in a way that you think is in the best interest of the program and the player.

“If it works for somebody, great. If it doesn’t, I can’t control that. But I know everybody’s treated fairly and everybody knows what’s up on the front end. There’s no shock value going on right now.”

Weldon, who backs up N’Kosi Perry and Malik Rosier, has played in two games this season, completing 2 of 3 passes for 14 yards. He also ran for a touchdown on Sept. 8 against Savannah State.

Weldon’s father, Casey Weldon, was the 1991 Heisman Trophy runner-up while playing for Florida State. Richt was the Seminoles’ quarterbacks coach that year.

—Field Level Media