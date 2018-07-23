Harbaugh on playoffs: 'Let's get to 8 and eventually to 16'

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed a number of issues Monday afternoon at Big Ten media days, none perhaps more significant than his thoughts on the College Football Playoff system.

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Forgoing the typical suit and tie and instead wearing his trademark khakis, baseball cap and maize-and-blue polo shirt, Harbaugh said the more, the merrier as far as playoffs are concerned.

“More would be more, more would be better. With the playoffs, you have four in right now. Let’s get to eight and eventually to 16,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Harbaugh stepped to the podium in Chicago on Monday, gave a quick greeting and asked reporters for questions. He reeled off a number of brief answers on questions about everything from his starting quarterback — “Don’t have any announcements to make today about that” — to his 1-5 record against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State and failure to win the Big Ten East in his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“Improvement will lead to success, which will lead to championships,” he said.

Harbaugh addressed his coaching staff, which has been in flux since the end of last season. He has yet to name an offensive coordinator since Tim Drevno departed the program in February.

“Great collaboration, I think that’s what we were striving for with our offensive coaching staff,” he said. “Great additions. Jim McElwain, Ed Warinner, Sherrone Moore. Jay Harbaugh’s back, Pep Hamilton’s doing a great job. We believe we have a lot of great football minds. ... It’s been a tremendous collaboration, it needs to be. When you have that many good coaches you need to draw from as many as you can.”

He also cited a number of players on both sides of the ball for their efforts this offseason, from defensive end Chase Winovich to his quarterback group.

Transfer quarterback Shea Patterson “went through all of spring practice with our team and got great work in there, played really well,” Harbaugh said. “Brandon Peters was also improved this spring. Dylan McCaffrey probably made the most improvement of any quarterback on our roster. Joe Milton [enrolled early] and did very well, very bright future. ... I like where we’re at as a group and I think our starting quarterback will be better, play better [than last year].”

