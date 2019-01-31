Reports: Transfer QB Bryant plans to stay at Missouri

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports - 11301034

Despite the probation handed to Missouri that includes a one-year bowl ban, graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant plans to stay with the program and keep participating in offseason workouts, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The development came to light after Missouri received a three-year probation following an investigation into academic fraud involving former employee Yolanda Kumar. Athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement that the school will appeal the sanctions.

Bryant has only one year of eligibility remaining, and the Tigers will not be allowed to compete for in the SEC championship game or a bowl game following the 2019 regular season. Because of the ban, though, the NCAA committee on infractions on Thursday recommended waving the restrictions on Missouri seniors wishing to seek a transfer, making it possible for Bryant to still depart and play immediately at the FBS level as long as the NCAA permitted it.

Bryant announced his decision on Sept. 28 to transfer from Clemson after losing his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence during the 2018 season. He chose Missouri on Dec. 4, and enrolled at the school in Columbia, Mo., in January.

Bryant threw for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior at Clemson in 2017 while also rushing for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Tigers lost to Alabama in College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, where he completed just 18 of 36 passes for 124 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Bryant passed for 456 yards and rushed for 144 more in four games in 2018, but coach Dabo Swinney went with Lawrence as starting quarterback, and he led the Tigers to a dominating 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national title game.

