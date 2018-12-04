Ole Miss WR Brown leaving early for NFL draft

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury in the game against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown, arguably the greatest wide receiver in Ole Miss history, is leaving school a year early for the NFL.

The junior All-SEC first-team selection tweeted his announcement Tuesday with a statement that read in part, “I just want to say ‘Thank you’ to the coaches for keeping me grounded and my teammates who have always pushed me to be great. ... I will never forget where I came from and I’ll never forget the place that turned me into a man.”

Brown set a school record with 1,320 yards receiving this season, breaking his own school record of 1,252 he set last season. His 2,984 career receiving yards are the most in Ole Miss history, as are his 12 career 100-yard receiving games. And his 85 receptions this season are also a school record.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Brown is rated by most outlets as one of the top receiver prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft, with CBS Sports rating him the No. 1 wideout and ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranking him third among receivers.

—Field Level Media