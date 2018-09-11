FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 11, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spartans P Hartbarger (leg) out six-eight weeks

1 Min Read

Michigan State senior punter Jake Hartbarger will miss the next six to eight weeks as the result of a leg injury sustained in the Spartans’ loss to Arizona State on Saturday.

MSU coach Mark Dantonio told reporters Tuesday that Hartbarger is dealing with either a bone bruise or a fracture.

Hartbarger was injured when a Sun Devils player hit his leg on a play that was deemed dead after a false start penalty was called.

Redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi filled in for Hartbarger for the rest of the game, totaling 32 yards on his one punt. Lombardi, the team’s backup quarterback, is expected to assume starting punter duties.

Hartbarger was averaging a career-high 48.8 yards through his first six punts this season.

No. 25 Michigan State travels to face Indiana in its conference opener next Saturday.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.