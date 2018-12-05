Ex-Michigan State DE Robertson sentenced in assault case

Former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to sexually assaulting a female student.

Robertson, 21, will spend at least three years and seven months in prison. He also must register as a sex offender.

He was removed from the team in April 2017 after the woman came forward and he was charged.

He previously entered a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration in the 2017 attack, which happened in the woman’s off-campus apartment. He agreed to the plea bargain after a judge ruled earlier this year that if the case went to trial, prosecutors could present evidence that two other woman allege Robertson raped them in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Part of the Class of 2016, he appeared in seven games that fall for the Spartans.

