Army tops Navy for eighth straight win

Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for two touchdowns, and Army defeated Navy 17-10 in the annual battle between the two military schools on Saturday in Philadelphia.

This was the 119th meeting in the historic series, and the Black Knights now have won three straight. Army improved to 10-2 this season and plays next on Dec. 22 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas versus Houston.

In addition, the Black Knights now have won eight consecutive games, while Navy finished the season at 3-10.

Army scored on its first possession. Kell Walker ran 51 yards to set up Hopkins’ 10-yard touchdown run on the drive’s fifth play. John Abercrombie added the extra point for a quick 7-0 Army lead.

The Black Knights had a chance to stretch the lead early in the second quarter, but Abercrombie missed a 33-yard field goal.

Army posted 180 yards of total offense and got some key third-down conversions but scored only once in that first half and held a 7-0 halftime lead.

Navy couldn’t do much on offense in the first half. The Midshipmen finished with 21 plays for just 39 yards of total offense, and quarterback Zach Abey was ineffective.

Army then made it 10-0 on its first drive of the second half when Abercrombie nailed a 33-yard field goal.

The Midshipmen finally got started on offense in the fourth quarter when Garret Lewis entered at quarterback. He drove Navy to the Army 3 before fumbling on his first drive, but then scored on a 1-yard run on the next possession.

Bennett Moehring added the extra point that cut the lead to 10-7 with 7:10 left.

Slideshow (3 Images)

After a quick three-and-out, Army took advantage of Navy’s fourth turnover of the day. Abey needed to come back in for one play when Lewis got hurt trying to catch a pass on a gadget play. But Abey fumbled, Army recovered, and Hopkins later ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:28 left.

Moehring added a 46-yard field goal for the Midshipmen with 29 seconds left, but Army recovered the ensuing onside kick to clinch it.

—Field Level Media