Reports: QB Jurkovec transferring to Boston College

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is transferring from Notre Dame to Boston College, according to multiple reports.

A highly coveted recruit in the Class of 2018, Jurkovec was the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class, per the 247Sports composite.

He redshirted in 2018 and played in six games in 2019, backing up starter Ian Book. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound QB entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. He initially chose Notre Dame over schools that included Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State and his home-state Penn State.

Boston College starting quarterback Anthony Brown entered his name in the transfer portal in December.

Jurkovec will have to sit out a year for the Eagles unless the NCAA approves a transfer waiver. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

