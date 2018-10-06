FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 6, 2018 / 1:05 AM / in an hour

Nebraska releases RB Bell

1 Min Read

Nebraska running back Greg Bell, a highly touted junior college transfer, received his release from the team Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Bell was not on the travel roster as Nebraska (0-4, 0-2 Big Ten) prepared to head to Madison, Wis., to meet the Badgers (3-1, 1-0) in a conference matchup on Saturday.

Ranked as the No. 1 junior college running back nationally at Arizona Western, Bell won the starting job in the summer. He had been overtaken by senior Devine Ozigbo.

Last week against Purdue, Bell carried the ball twice for two yards. Ozigbo had 170 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

On Tuesday, sophomore wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey left Nebraska and intends to transfer. He can take advantage of the new NCAA rule that allows a player to appear in four games and still redshirt to maintain a year of eligibility.

On the season, Lindsey had three catches for 22 yards.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.