Nebraska releases RB Bell

Nebraska running back Greg Bell, a highly touted junior college transfer, received his release from the team Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Bell was not on the travel roster as Nebraska (0-4, 0-2 Big Ten) prepared to head to Madison, Wis., to meet the Badgers (3-1, 1-0) in a conference matchup on Saturday.

Ranked as the No. 1 junior college running back nationally at Arizona Western, Bell won the starting job in the summer. He had been overtaken by senior Devine Ozigbo.

Last week against Purdue, Bell carried the ball twice for two yards. Ozigbo had 170 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

On Tuesday, sophomore wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey left Nebraska and intends to transfer. He can take advantage of the new NCAA rule that allows a player to appear in four games and still redshirt to maintain a year of eligibility.

On the season, Lindsey had three catches for 22 yards.

—Field Level Media