Nebraska RB Washington faces 'revenge porn,' other charges

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been charged in Santa Clara County, Calif., with “revenge porn” for allegedly sending a video to his ex-girlfriend that shows her being sexually assaulted.

According to NBC’s Bay Area affiliate, Washington is not in the video and is not the person who recorded it.

He is alleged to have sent the video to the young woman last March when he was in high school, still angry that she had broken up with him. Washington reportedly sent her the video with the message, “Remember this hoe (sic),” according to the NBC affiliate.

Nebraska assistant athletic director for communications Keith Mann issued a statement Monday that read, “Last fall we were contacted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln police department and made aware that officials in California were interested in interviewing Maurice Washington about a prior incident.

“Details were not shared and there was no additional follow up with the Nebraska Athletic Department. Recently, we were made aware that charges may be filed against Maurice in California. We have not had a chance to review the charges, and will continue to monitor this ongoing legal process.”

According to the NBA Bay Area report, Washington and the girl dated when he was a freshman at The King’s Academy High School in Sunnyvale, Calif. Because she was 15 at the time the video was made, he also has been charged with a felony charge of distributing child pornography.

“I tried so hard to forget it, and then to have someone just throw it back in my face like that and taunt me with it was just so evil,” the young woman told NBC Bay Area. “Maybe that’s the wrong word to use, but I felt like it was evil, like why would you ever want somebody to feel that pain that I felt that day?”

She said she was assaulted by two 17-year-olds in 2016 and did not engage in consensual sex with either.

Washington was not among the alleged attackers, according to his attorney.

“This is a situation involving an inappropriate cellphone video,” attorney John Ball said Monday in a statement. “The allegations are that Mr. Washington sent that video to his high school girlfriend. Mr. Washington did not make the video, nor does he appear in the video.”

Ball said Washington has cooperated with the investigation and is “in the process of making arrangements to move forward and resolve this matter.”

Washington had a productive first season with the Huskers. He played in 11 games and gained 455 yards on 77 carries, adding three touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 221 yards and a score.

