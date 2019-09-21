Dantonio gets record win as Michigan State handles Northwestern

Michigan State ended a three-game skid against Northwestern and gave coach Mark Dantonio his 110th victory at Michigan State, making him the winningest coach in program history, with a 31-10 victory Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Sep 21, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back JR Pace (13) tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Julian Barnett (2) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth-year senior Brian Lewerke threw for three touchdowns while fifth-year senior tight end Matt Seybert had two touchdown catches — the first two of his career for the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Junior Cody White added an 11-yard touchdown grab and redshirt freshman Elijah Collins scored on a 5-yard run.

Northwestern (1-2, 0-1) never found a rhythm as sophomore quarterback Hunter Johnson managed just 88 yards passing while the Wildcats never got going until late in the game when Drake Anderson scored on a 2-yard run with 2:41 to play.

Dantonio is 110-52 in his 13th season with the Spartans, who bounced back from a home loss to Arizona State.

Michigan State got the ball first for the fourth time in four games and took no time getting things rolling. Within three plays the Spartans were deep in Wildcats territory thanks to a 29-yard pass from Lewerke to White. Michigan State capped the nine-play drive with Collins’ 5-yard touchdown run with 11:42 left in the first quarter.

Northwestern got on the board on a 39-yard field goal from Charlie Kuhbander to cut Michigan State’s lead to 7-3 with 14:13 left in the second quarter. An interception by Michigan State junior Josiah Scott allowed the Spartans to extend their lead in the final minute of the half when Lewerke connected with White on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left, putting Michigan State up 14-3.

The second half was all Michigan State, which began the half by forcing three straight three-and-outs on defense.

The Spartans went ahead 21-3 on Lewerke’s 8-yard pass to Seybert and pushed the lead to 24-3 on a 26-yard field goal from junior Matt Coghlin with three seconds left in the third quarter.

Michigan State pushed the lead to 31-3 early in the fourth quarter on Seybert’s second score, a 7-yard catch from Lewerke.

—Field Level Media