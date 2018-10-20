College football notebook: Arkansas quarterback Storey to miss game

Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey will miss Saturday’s game against Tulsa as he continues to recover from a head injury suffered last weekend in a 37-33 loss to Ole Miss, according to multiple reports on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2018; Little Rock, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey (4) passes in the first quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris said earlier this week that Storey practiced on Tuesday but was still day-to-day. In his absence, the Razorbacks will turn to either sophomore Cole Kelley or freshman Connor Noland.

Story completed 12 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he added 70 rushing yards against Ole Miss before being taken out of the game when his head bounced off the turf. On the season, Storey has thrown for 983 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Also, former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is scheduled to be in Fayetteville, Ark., to watch the Razorbacks against Tulsa. He left the Tigers’ program earlier this year when coach Dabo Swinney announced freshman Trevor Lawrence would take over the starting duties. The Razorbacks are believed to be a favorite to land Bryant, who was recruited by Morris when he was a Clemson assistant coach.

—The Indiana football team on Friday permanently dismissed running back Morgan Ellison, who earlier this month was suspended from campus for 2 1/2 years after a university panel concluded he sexually assaulted a female student while she slept.

The panel, whose decision reached Oct. 3 had been previously reported by the Indianapolis Star, found that Ellison, who hasn’t been charged with a crime, was “engaging in sexual activity” while the woman was asleep and then used force during the incident after the woman awoke.

The panel required Ellison, who rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2017, to undergo counseling during his suspension. He also is prohibited from having any contact with the student he is accused of assaulting. During a hearing, Ellison said all sexual activity was consensual.

—The Baylor Bears and Oregon Ducks have agreed to a home-and-home series in what would be the first meetings between the two schools on the football field.

Baylor announced on Twitter that the Bears would host the Ducks for the first time on Sept. 11, 2027, with the teams facing each other again the following season in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 9, 2028.

Two months ago, Baylor revealed an agreement with Auburn in 2025-26. The Bears also have two-game nonconference series slated with BYU (2021-22) and Utah (2023-24).

—Field Level Media