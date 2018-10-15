College football notebook: Bowling Green fires coach

The first firing of a head coach of the 2018 college football season occurred Sunday when Bowling Green dismissed third-year coach Mike Jinks.

FILE PHOTO - Sep 29, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Mike Jinks talks with his team against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini was named interim head coach.

The Falcons fell to 1-6 on Saturday with a 42-35 loss to Western Michigan. Jinks had a 7-24 overall mark.

Jinks went 4-8 in his first season (2016) and 2-10 last season. Bowling Green’s lone win this season was a 42-35 decision against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 15.

—LSU and Michigan were the biggest beneficiaries of an upset-filled weekend, making significant leaps in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

LSU moved up eight spots to No. 5 after delivering a 36-16 beat down of then-No. 2 Georgia. Michigan’s placement improved by six spots to No. 6 after hammering then-No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13. The Wolverines are in the Top 10 for the first time this season.

Oct 13, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Unbeaten teams hold the top four spots. Alabama remained No. 1 and received 60 of 61 first-place votes. Ohio State received the other first-place vote and moved up one spot to No. 2. Clemson, at No. 3, and Notre Dame, at No. 4, also climbed one place with Georgia’s loss. The Bulldogs fell to No. 8.

—Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger was diagnosed with a first-degree sprain of his throwing shoulder, the team announced.

The damage to the right shoulder was detected by an MRI exam, which confirmed Saturday’s initial prognosis. Ehlinger was injured Saturday in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ 23-17 victory over Baylor.

The No. 7 Longhorns have a bye this week, which will give Ehlinger extra time to rest the shoulder. Texas plays at Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.

—Minnesota senior running back Shannon Brooks was arrested early Sunday morning on a domestic assault charge, according to police.

Brooks allegedly assaulted a roommate near the campus in Minneapolis, according to reports. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail at 2:39 a.m., according to the jail’s log.

Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had little to offer about the situation while appearing on a Sunday radio show.

—Field Level Media