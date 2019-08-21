College football notebook: Clemson's Lawrence tops preseason All-America team

Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy favorite entering the 2019 season, headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team, which was released Tuesday.

Aug 2, 2019; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs drills during the first practice of fall camp at the Clemson Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Joining him on the first team are two teammates: running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

On Monday, Clemson was installed as No. 1 in the AP preseason poll for the first time in school history.

Joining Clemson with three preseason All-Americans was Alabama, with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a 2018 All-American, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

—Bo Nix was named starting quarterback for Auburn, and he is set to become only the second true freshman to start a season opener in school history.

The school announced the decision on its Twitter account. The Tigers open the campaign against Oregon on Aug. 31 at Arlington, Texas. Travis Tidwell, who started the opener in 1946, is the only true freshman to take the first snap.

Nix beat out redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood in a spirited competition that began in the spring.

—Austin Kendall, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, will be West Virginia’s starting quarterback.

“We tracked everything from spring practice to fall camp,” coach Neal Brown said at a press conference. “Completion percentage, number of turnovers, scoring drives from spring practice to fall camp.”

Kendall, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, beat out junior Jack Allison and Jarret Doege, a junior transfer who was Bowling Green’s starting quarterback last season. Doege received a waiver from the NCAA and can play immediately, multiple outlets reported.

—Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson announced on Twitter that his wife, Wendy, died of cancer. She was 49.

Anderson took a leave of absence this week to be by his wife’s side as she battled cancer for the second time in three years. Wendy Anderson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2017.

—Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus rejoined the team, but when he’ll be able to play is up in the air.

The school expelled Cephus after he was arrested on two counts of sexual assault and announced his reinstatement on Monday after he was found not guilty of the charges. The athletic department later issued a statement stating Cephus was back with the Badgers but had to work through “eligibility issues before he can participate in a game.”

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that department spokesman Brian Lucas declined to identify the nature of those issues. He said, however, that Cephus’ athletic scholarship had been restored.

—Kentucky freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo will undergo surgery on his right knee after being injured in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced that Scalzo will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL next week. He said Scalzo was hurt while trying to plant and make a cut during the scrimmage.

The injury represents a blow for Scalzo, who underwent ACL surgery on the same knee last fall after being injured in November.

—Illinois coach Lovie Smith has picked Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Peters to be his starting quarterback.

Peters, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, is a former four-star recruit who played in 10 games (four starts) for the Wolverines.

“We loved Brandon when we got a chance to know him during the recruiting process,” Smith said in a statement.

—Tennessee State quarterback Demry Croft was arrested and charged with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery following a grand jury indictment.

All of the charges are felonies and stem from an incident that reportedly occurred Dec. 1.

Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County court records show Croft was arrested Monday with bond set at $50,000. He was released later in the day. His arraignment was set for Sept. 4.

—Freshman wide receiver Mycah Pittman could miss six to eight weeks with a shoulder injury sustained during Oregon’s intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.

The 11th-ranked Ducks expected Pittman to be part of their core rotation at the position and possibly start for a team striving to replace Dillon Mitchell.

Pittman is the latest Oregon receiver to fall, joining two players sidelined due to foot injuries for the opener against No. 16 Auburn and beyond. Brenden Schooler could be out for another month after undergoing foot surgery, and freshman JR Waters is likely on a similar schedule because of a foot ailment.

—Field Level Media