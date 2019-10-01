College football notebook: Fair Pay to Play Act signed into California law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which will allow college athletes in the state to profit from endorsements and their likeness in defiance of NCAA rules. The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

In June, NCAA President Mark Emmert said if the bill became California law, schools in the state could be prohibited from participating in NCAA championships. This first-in-the-nation legislation could face legal challenges from the NCAA, which has about three years to consider changes to its rules on amateurism.

Both the NCAA and the Pac-12 Conference released statements Monday speaking out against the bill, though the NCAA did state it “agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes,” before adding that change should happen through the NCAA and claiming the new law creates confusion throughout the nation.

The Pac-12 stated the bill “will have very significant negative consequences for our student-athletes and broader universities in California. This legislation ... will likely reduce resources and opportunities for student-athletes in Olympic sports and have a negative disparate impact on female student-athletes. ... We will work with our universities to determine next steps and ensure continuing support for our student-athletes.”

—Connecticut’s football game against visiting South Florida on Saturday will be moved up seven hours (to noon ET) due to the threat of a mosquito-borne virus in the state.

The state’s Department of Public Health issued a warning about mosquitos in the region and the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, which has led to the death of two Connecticut residents this year.

Mosquitos are most active from dusk until dawn, and UConn is recommending that all outdoor activities at night be rescheduled.

—The 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks could get back two injured wide receivers for this week’s home game against Pac-12 North rival California.

True freshman Mycah Pittman (shoulder) and senior Brenden Schooler (foot) have yet to play this season while the Ducks got off to a 3-1 start while averaging 38.5 points per game, led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said he feels “really optimistic” about both players suiting up, though he is less optimistic that Penn State grad transfer Juwan Johnson, who figured to have a chance to be Oregon’s top wideout this season, will take the field. Johnson has been sidelined all season with a calf injury.

—Florida is expected to get back two key defenders for the 10th-ranked Gators’ big SEC home game against No. 7 Auburn on Saturday.

Coach Dan Mullen told reporters at his press conference that cornerback CJ Henderson and defensive end Jabari Zuniga are among the starters who will return from injuries. They each missed the past two games.

Henderson, a junior, earned second-team All-SEC honors last season, when he intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles and made 38 tackles, including five for loss.

Florida is also expected to have junior defensive back Shawn Davis and senior receiver Freddie Swain available after they missed last week’s victory over FCS opponent Towson. Florida (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and Auburn (5-0, 2-0) are playing for the first time since 2011 in the SEC’s cross-division schedule. It will be the third matchup of top-10 teams in The Swamp in the past 13 seasons.

