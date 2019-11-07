College football notebook: 'Good chance' Tua plays vs. LSU

Injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has “a good chance” to play in the Crimson Tide’s Saturday home game against LSU if he continues to progress, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass that was intercepted as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Quavaris Crouch (27) pursues during the first half of an NCAA football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking to ESPN, Saban said Tagovailoa has made strides, and that mobility will be the key factor on whether the quarterback plays for third-ranked Alabama (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) against second-ranked LSU (8-0, 4-0).

“It’s still day-to-day, and you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next day, but he’s moving around well and throwing the ball with confidence,” Saban said. “His mobility will be the big question, but every day that’s improved dramatically.”

—Former Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano met with university officials about returning to the job, and he apparently set conditions the school must meet before he takes the post.

NJ.com reported that while the exact demands weren’t known, they are believed to include substantial improvements to football facilities to bring them in line with those at other Big Ten campuses. That could include a promise of construction of an indoor practice facility.

Schiano also likely would earn an unprecedented salary for Rutgers, equal at least with the seven-year, $33.25 million contract given this week to Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. Despite the obstacles, there is university and community sentiment to bring back the 53-year-old Schiano, a New Jersey native who coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11.

—Utah State leading tackler David Woodward is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

The junior linebacker registered 93 tackles and two sacks and also forced four fumbles in the Aggies’ first seven games before sitting out Saturday in Utah State’s 42-14 loss to BYU.

Woodward tallied a career-high 24 tackles in the Aug. 30 season opener at Wake Forest, and he returned a fumble 8 yards for a touchdown to cap a Sept. 8 victory against Colorado State.

—Saturday’s scheduled game between Air Force and host New Mexico has been postponed for two weeks due to the death of Lobos junior defensive tackle Nahje Flowers.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said the game will played be played Nov. 23 in Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico announced the death of the 21-year-old Flowers on Tuesday. No cause of death was revealed.

—Field Level Media