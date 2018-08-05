College football notebook: Hurts not happy about 'Bama QB noise

Speaking to reporters for the first time since he was benched at halftime of the College Football Playoff title game against Georgia in January, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts voiced his frustrations with the way the Tide’s quarterback situation has been handled this offseason.

Aug 4, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts talks with the media before fan day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory credit: Mickey Welsh/Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

“When I look at the things that are being said — and I’m not looking for it, it comes to me — when I see that those things are being said, that’s silly because, ‘He said this, he said that, maybe Coach Saban said this,’” Hurts said at practice Saturday. “Whoever said whatever, what did Jalen say? Not a thing.”

Saban, the Alabama head coach, has not named his starting quarterback for the 2018 season. The battle is between Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa — who led the Tide to a come-from-behind win in the championship game. There have been reports that Hurts, 26-2 as Alabama’s starter, will leave the program if he isn’t chosen to start the opener.

Hurts said he was “shocked” a few weeks ago when Saban told the SEC media that he didn’t know whether Hurts would still be with the team come the season opener on Sept. 1 against Louisville. Hurts said Saturday that he has since told Saban in a meeting that he will be with the team this fall and graduate in December.

“For me, no one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt,” said Hurts, a junior. “No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me what my future held. That’s that. So now it’s like when we try to handle the situation now, for me, it’s kind of late, it’s too late, the narrative has already been created.”

— In a story by The Athletic’s Jason Kersey, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray’s agent said his client is done playing football for the Sooners after this season.

“Kyler’s baseball career has a very defined path which includes playing football at OU for only the 2018 season,” agent Scott Boras said.

Aug 4, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama fans line up to get autographs from players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, during the University of Alabama football fan day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory credit: Mickey Welsh/Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oakland Athletics drafted Murray with the ninth overall pick in June, then signed him to a contract which reportedly pays close to $5 million guaranteed and allows him to play football at Oklahoma this upcoming season. But the reports did not address what the contract said — if anything — about playing football after the 2018 season.

—LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced that starting right guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Ingram started the final 12 games as a freshman and had been listed as the starter on the depth chart as recently as Wednesday, according to The Times-Picayune.

Orgeron wouldn’t expand on what Ingram had done to run afoul of policy.

—An outside consultant’s review of the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair is expected to be delivered on Sept. 15, according to ESPN.

Dr. Rod Walters, a sports medicine consultant and longtime athletic trainer with stints at Appalachian State and South Carolina, is conducting the review, which began in late June.

McNair, who was 19, died two weeks after being hospitalized May 29 following an organized team workout. An exact cause of death was not disclosed, but a GoFundMe page set up to support McNair’s disclosed that he received a liver transplant after being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and had been “fighting for his life.” McNair’s parents said heatstroke caused their son’s death.

