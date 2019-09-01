College football notebook: Huskies' WR Jones to miss time

Washington Huskies wide receiver Ty Jones, who led the team with six touchdown receptions last season, likely will miss most of the season, the Seattle Times reported Saturday, citing two sources.

Jones missed almost all of spring ball with a right wrist injury and suffered a left thumb injury in fall camp. He told reporters early in camp that he was still working to recover from two surgeries on the wrist.

Jones caught 31 passes for 491 yards last season and was expected to be a key target, especially in the red zone, for new starting quarterback Jacob Eason, a transfer from Georgia. Jones (6-foot-4, 213 pounds) is a junior with a redshirt year available.

Washington’s receiving corps includes Aaron Fuller (58 catches for 874 yards last season) and Andre Baccellia (55 for 584). Fuller caught five passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 13 Huskies defeated Eastern Washington in their season opener 47-14 on Saturday. Baccellia made five catches for 84 yards and one score.

—Nevada awarded walk-on kicker Brandon Talton a scholarship after his 56-yard field goal capped the Wolf Pack’s 34-31 win against Purdue on Friday night.

“Congratulations, outstanding,” head coach Jay Norvell told the true freshman in the locker room after the game. “Game ball ... and a scholarship.”

Talton, who earned the starting job over fifth-year senior Spence Pettit, also made a 34-yard field goal and all four of his extra points.

Nevada trailed 24-7 at halftime and 31-17 to start the fourth quarter. Talton’s 56-yarder as time expired was the third-longest field goal in school history.

—Mississippi State opened its season with a 38-28 win over Louisiana, but it did so without seven players, who were suspended for unspecified violations of team rules.

They were defensive tackle Lee Autry, kicker Jace Christmann, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., receiver Devonta Jason, offensive linemen Michael Story and Kwatrivous Johnson, and safety Marcus Murphy.

Jordan Lawless, a junior, assumed the kicking duties for the day. Lawless made all five of his extra points and made one of two field goals, missing from 27 yards and then nailing a 37-yarder.

—Field Level Media