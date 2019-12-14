College football notebook: LSU's Burrow likely to set Heisman record

As LSU quarterback Joe Burrow boarded a plane for New York City on Friday, the team posted a picture of him on social media with the line, “It’s That Time!”

FILE PHOTO: Nov 30, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the run in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night officially should be that time, with Burrow not only expected to pick up the second Heisman Trophy in school history but to possibly do so by a record margin. The redshirt senior who failed to win the starting job at Ohio State in spring 2018 before transferring to LSU was set to take in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple ahead of the Heisman ceremony on Saturday.

“This is exactly how I envisioned it to be honest,” he said of this season, as unbeaten LSU heads into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. “I knew the kind of team we had and the kind of people we had around me.”

Burrow, in line to grab LSU’s first Heisman since running back Billy Cannon took home the stiff-armed trophy in 1959, will be joined in New York City by three other Heisman finalists — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

—Memphis will name assistant coach Ryan Silverfield as its next head coach, according to multiple reports.

The 39-year-old will replace Mike Norvell, who has moved on to Florida State. Silverfield already had been named interim head coach since Norvell’s departure and will coach the No. 17 Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 against No. 10 Penn State.

Silverfield joined Memphis in 2016 as offensive line coach and was elevated to deputy head coach prior to the 2019 season. He’s been the run-game coordinator since 2017.

—Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, announcing his decision on social media.

Black, a junior who plans to be a graduate transfer in 2020, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound wideout was hampered by foot injuries as a freshman and sophomore. After a promising start in 2017 with 11 catches for 149 yards, he finished 2018 with four receptions for 35 yards.

—Texas Tech starting quarterback Jett Duffey has put his name in the transfer portal.

A redshirt junior in 2019, Duffey would be a graduate transfer and eligible to play immediately in the 2020 season should he choose to leave the Red Raiders.

Duffey played in 10 games this past season, the final eight of them as the starter after an injury to Alan Bowman. He passed for 2,840 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes and averaged 284.0 yards per game.

—Northern Colorado introduced former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey as its head coach.

McCaffrey, who was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, most recently coached Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo. His squad won the state championship in 2018.

McCaffrey, 51, was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 1991. The Stanford product spent three seasons (1991-93) in New York before moving on to San Francisco in 1994, where he earned his first Super Bowl ring with the 49ers. The next two came as a member of the Denver Broncos (1995-03).

—Field Level Media