College football notebook: Nebraska coach Frost finds missing rings

The 14 championship rings Nebraska coach Scott Frost reported as stolen from his garage have been located, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 23, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addresses the media during the Big Ten football media day at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Police in Lincoln, Neb., said Tuesday that Frost found them in his garage one night earlier, though some other items he said were stolen hadn’t been found.

On Sunday night, Frost reported a burglary from his home, which is vacant because of renovations. He told police that burglars had entered through an unlocked garage door sometime between Friday evening and Sunday evening and walked off with sports memorabilia worth more than $100,000.

The Cornhuskers coach originally said the 14 rings from his playing and coaching career — 10 from Oregon, two from Nebraska and two from Central Florida — had been stolen, along with five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a video game console. Frost also reported finding the game console and one helmet, but the shoes, five football helmets and photos remained missing.

—Four-star prep linebacker Kalen DeLoach has committed to Florida State.

DeLoach, a member of the Class of 2019, is from Islands High School in Savannah, Ga. He chose the Seminoles over a number of top programs, including Alabama and Clemson.

He spent a few days at Florida State over the weekend and let coach Willie Taggart know of his decision after he returned home.

—Iowa senior safety Brandon Snyder is transferring from the school, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs will be suspended for the first game after a drunk-driving arrest, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced.

Snyder, an Iowa native, missed much of the last two seasons after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee twice. After being charged with drunk driving, he was suspended for the Pinstripe Bowl in December.

He said he plans to enroll at South Dakota State this fall.

Wirfs is expected to start at right tackle. Another Iowa native, he was the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle in 19 seasons for Ferentz.

—Field Level Media